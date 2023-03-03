ETF Managers Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,385,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442,091 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Gatos Silver were worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the third quarter worth about $188,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 23.8% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 26,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 893,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 20,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 325.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 75,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver Stock Performance

Shares of GATO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.67. The company had a trading volume of 69,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,994. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Gatos Silver

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gatos Silver from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 price objective on Gatos Silver and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

