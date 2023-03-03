ETF Managers Group LLC Grows Holdings in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,188,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532,352 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 3.08% of WM Technology worth $6,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,951,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after buying an additional 562,140 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 1,818.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 17,109 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 785,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,687,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,655,000 after buying an additional 1,356,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.04. 108,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,711. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $151.57 million, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. WM Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $8.35.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAPS. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of WM Technology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of WM Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut shares of WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of WM Technology from $6.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WM Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.59.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

