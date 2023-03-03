ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 1,884 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Elbit Systems worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 45.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 22.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ESLT traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $170.02. The stock had a trading volume of 16,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,658. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $162.01 and a 52-week high of $244.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.71). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ESLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

About Elbit Systems

(Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. operates as an international high technology company. It engages in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs. The firm operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions.

