Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Takes Position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 136,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.42% of Alta Equipment Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALTG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.22. 29,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,502. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $19.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.69 million, a PE ratio of 94.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average is $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.00%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

