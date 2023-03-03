Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Takes $2.11 Million Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 98,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Shoals Technologies Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 165.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,877,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,661 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $501,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 59.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,490,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,558,000 after purchasing an additional 555,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.07. The company had a trading volume of 985,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,462. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.92.

In related news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $301,817.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,972 shares in the company, valued at $11,656,848.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 6,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $146,799.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $11,653,378.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $301,817.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,656,848.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 631,854 shares of company stock worth $13,924,623. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SHLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.03.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

