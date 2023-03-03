Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 4,133 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,452 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,865,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 86.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,457,214 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $308,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102,178 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after buying an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,498,600 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $101,259,000 after buying an additional 3,558,200 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,157,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,898,199. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 68.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.52.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 target price (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.72.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

