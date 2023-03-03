Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 1,059 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 164,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GTES. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 24.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,394,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,896,000 after buying an additional 852,112 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 71.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,271,000 after purchasing an additional 800,524 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 197.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,041,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 691,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 32.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,759,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,552,000 after buying an additional 677,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 57.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,052,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after buying an additional 383,653 shares during the last quarter.

Gates Industrial stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.29. The stock had a trading volume of 94,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,435. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.53. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average of $11.68.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GTES. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

