Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases New Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,881 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 97.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Seeyond bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 17,504,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,479,703. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 5.42. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $56.76.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.16. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 407.24%. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1127.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

