Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Hudson Global were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the second quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Hudson Global by 241.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hudson Global by 31.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hudson Global by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Global during the second quarter valued at $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hudson Global

In related news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 1,000 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $25,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,026,812.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 19,509 shares of company stock worth $483,430. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hudson Global Stock Down 1.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSON shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ HSON traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $24.14. 1,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,532. Hudson Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $67.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.96.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

