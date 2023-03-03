Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.07% of EverCommerce worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 603.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 55.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 551,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 320.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 181,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the first quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 11.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 140,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

EVCM traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 52,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22. EverCommerce Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $14.22.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

