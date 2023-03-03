Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Increases Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWST. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 6.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,676,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,294,000 after buying an additional 409,187 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,795,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,819,000 after purchasing an additional 273,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,584,000 after purchasing an additional 467,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,696,000 after acquiring an additional 358,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,779 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWST. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.14. 208,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,174. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.45. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $58.76.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.47 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 99.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

