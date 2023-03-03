Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 661.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 5.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 7.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 26.4% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 621 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen raised their target price on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.70. The company had a trading volume of 965,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,888. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.29. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $134.76. The stock has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.22, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,117,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $6,033,990.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,801 shares in the company, valued at $39,254,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,752 shares of company stock valued at $16,842,233. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

