Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in MRC Global by 15.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MRC Global from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

MRC Global Stock Performance

MRC traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $11.55. 159,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,105. The firm has a market cap of $966.16 million, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 2.19. MRC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 34.84%. The firm had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Profile

(Get Rating)

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.