Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Stake in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,159 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.96% of Apollo Endosurgery worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APEN stock remained flat at $9.94 during trading hours on Friday. 255,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,286. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.65 million, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.32.

Several research firms have weighed in on APEN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of Apollo Endosurgery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

