Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 49,837 Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Insmed by 390.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 784,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,466,000 after buying an additional 624,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,643,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,409,000 after purchasing an additional 384,952 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,222,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,910,000 after purchasing an additional 364,362 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 824,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,754,000 after purchasing an additional 342,694 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 669.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 386,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 336,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Insmed to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

INSM traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $20.30. 165,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,740. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $28.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.69.

In related news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $32,919.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,332 shares in the company, valued at $974,172.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Roger Adsett sold 3,044 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $60,119.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 131,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,889.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $32,919.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,172.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,592 shares of company stock worth $518,005. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

