Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Trading 5.5% Higher

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.73 and last traded at $6.71. 494,783 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,658,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $44,429.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 64,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,171. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,141,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $13,067,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,804,000 after buying an additional 1,761,117 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 116.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,706,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,212,000 after buying an additional 1,457,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 7,991.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,084,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after buying an additional 1,070,900 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Esperion Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.