Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Short Interest Up 28.2% in February

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,140,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the January 31st total of 6,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,822,309,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,672 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 369.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,025,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,884 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 5,224.3% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,474,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 15,579.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,317,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,700 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equity Residential Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on EQR shares. Truist Financial raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.88.

Shares of EQR stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.14. The stock had a trading volume of 153,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,363. Equity Residential has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 121.36%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.