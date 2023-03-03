Equities Analysts Set Expectations for George Weston Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for George Weston in a report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Desjardins analyst C. Li expects that the company will earn $12.68 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for George Weston’s current full-year earnings is $10.95 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$181.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$172.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$204.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$204.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$196.33.

George Weston Stock Down 2.5 %

George Weston Cuts Dividend

WN opened at C$168.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.91. George Weston has a 1-year low of C$138.77 and a 1-year high of C$181.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$170.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$160.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.83%.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

