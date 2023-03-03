Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at Desjardins upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.27. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $9.99 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.58 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BMO. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.75.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $94.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.08. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $81.57 and a 12-month high of $122.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.01). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,256,000 after acquiring an additional 22,030 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

