EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQT. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EQT from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.37. EQT has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.18.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that EQT will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 0.9% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of EQT by 3.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 1.2% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in EQT by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

