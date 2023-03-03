Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 532,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,081 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $21,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $49.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 29.96%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OZK. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

