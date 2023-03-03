Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 18,735 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,735 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of CF Industries worth $12,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.58.

CF stock opened at $86.88 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.18 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.37 and a 200 day moving average of $96.89.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

