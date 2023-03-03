Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 16,992 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,175,809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,992 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 1.41% of EchoStar worth $19,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EchoStar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,193,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,734,000 after purchasing an additional 93,524 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,102,000 after acquiring an additional 63,135 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,457,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,471,000 after acquiring an additional 87,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,071,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,074,000 after acquiring an additional 107,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 936,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,072,000 after acquiring an additional 395,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

SATS stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. EchoStar Co. has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $25.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average of $17.68.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on EchoStar from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

