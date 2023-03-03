Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 15,199 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 491,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,199 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,126 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,330 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

SUPN opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.08. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $42.09. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.30). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 4,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $192,653.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares in the company, valued at $65,628.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 25,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $1,018,603.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 791,173 shares in the company, valued at $31,670,655.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 4,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $192,653.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,308 shares of company stock worth $2,261,264. Insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.