Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Alliant Energy worth $12,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,802,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,329,000 after purchasing an additional 145,886 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth $394,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 35.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,202,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,717,000 after purchasing an additional 846,660 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 285,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

LNT stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.19. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.53.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.4525 dividend. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

