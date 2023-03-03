Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $27.15 Million Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,053 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $27,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graco during the second quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Graco by 76.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graco during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Graco by 1,481.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $69.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.14. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $72.87.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $555.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,787. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

