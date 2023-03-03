Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,072 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.06% of AMETEK worth $15,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in AMETEK by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 7,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 3.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in AMETEK by 2.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 64.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AME opened at $142.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.06.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.56%.

AME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

