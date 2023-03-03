Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 674 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.10% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $17,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 884.2% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on WST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

WST opened at $322.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $424.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.00 and its 200-day moving average is $260.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $708.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 20.30%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

