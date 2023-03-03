Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 638,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,686 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $45,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STAA. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 96.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 23.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 39,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,873,583.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,783,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,973,120.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STAA opened at $59.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.98 and a beta of 1.23. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $46.35 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.76 and its 200-day moving average is $70.57.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STAA shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sidoti raised STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on STAAR Surgical from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.20.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

