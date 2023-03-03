Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 120,507 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,028,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 120,507 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.25% of NiSource worth $25,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 183.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 62.1% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in NiSource during the first quarter worth $62,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Trading Up 1.6 %

NiSource stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

NiSource Increases Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NI. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on NiSource to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

About NiSource

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.