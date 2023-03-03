Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 115,718 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,718 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.11% of Sysco worth $38,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Sysco by 397.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $75.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.89. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Sysco Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.76%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Argus cut shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.64.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.
