Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 3,152,575 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 2,054.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,306,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152,575 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.58% of AGNC Investment worth $27,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 221.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 24,817 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 49.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 87.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $13.64.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 80.24% and a positive return on equity of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $123,719.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

