Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 639,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,036 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 1.68% of Silk Road Medical worth $28,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth $30,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 2.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth $43,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silk Road Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $46.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $58.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $40.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.35 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 39.81% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SILK shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,199 shares in the company, valued at $13,257,816.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $324,279.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $538,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,257,816.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,126 shares of company stock worth $12,848,754 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

