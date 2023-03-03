Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $45.07 Million Stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 638,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,686 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 1.33% of STAAR Surgical worth $45,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 3.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 57,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $3,334,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of STAA stock opened at $59.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.98 and a beta of 1.23. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $46.35 and a twelve month high of $112.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

STAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 39,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.93 per share, with a total value of $1,873,583.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,783,082 shares in the company, valued at $420,973,120.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.