Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $34.04 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,725 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.10% of Capital One Financial worth $34,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,324,000 after buying an additional 2,492,615 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,653,000 after buying an additional 827,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after purchasing an additional 95,770 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,355,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,596,000 after purchasing an additional 512,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,097,000 after purchasing an additional 52,299 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COF shares. TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

COF opened at $108.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $86.98 and a one year high of $144.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.