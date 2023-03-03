Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $30.90 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.20% of Clorox worth $30,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 10,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Clorox by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $156.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.17. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $160.59.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 134.86%.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.