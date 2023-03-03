Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,110 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $37,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $35,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.5 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $73.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.71 and its 200-day moving average is $75.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The company has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.