Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,094 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.11% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $31,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $354.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $381.81. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $326.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $276.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

