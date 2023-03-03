Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 82,027 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,027 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 1.01% of Endava worth $45,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Endava by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,855,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,113,000 after acquiring an additional 972,001 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Endava by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,108,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,978 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Endava by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,007,000 after purchasing an additional 459,000 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its stake in Endava by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 636,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,360,000 after purchasing an additional 105,100 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Endava during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,236,000. Institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAVA opened at $80.50 on Friday. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $140.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.20.

DAVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Endava from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.44.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

