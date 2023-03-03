EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.
Shares of NPO opened at $110.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.21 and a 200-day moving average of $106.46. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $76.14 and a one year high of $127.67. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.52.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.89%.
In other EnPro Industries news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,639.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EnPro Industries news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $263,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Childress II sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,639.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,814,000 after buying an additional 17,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,300,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,491,000 after buying an additional 30,890 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,020,000 after buying an additional 556,751 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,285,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,708,000 after buying an additional 37,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,059,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.
EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.
