Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) & Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) Financial Comparison

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) and Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and Enovix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dragonfly Energy N/A N/A $1.91 million N/A N/A Enovix $6.20 million 222.73 -$51.62 million ($1.14) -7.71

Dragonfly Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enovix.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragonfly Energy N/A -673.40% -1.98% Enovix N/A -30.27% -25.02%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and Enovix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Dragonfly Energy and Enovix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dragonfly Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Enovix 0 0 12 0 3.00

Dragonfly Energy presently has a consensus target price of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 198.63%. Enovix has a consensus target price of $27.92, suggesting a potential upside of 217.60%. Given Enovix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enovix is more favorable than Dragonfly Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.6% of Enovix shares are held by institutional investors. 37.9% of Dragonfly Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of Enovix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -0.91, meaning that its share price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovix has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enovix beats Dragonfly Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. It also focuses on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a sustainable and reliable smart grid through the deployment of its solid-state cell technology. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

