Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.21

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.21 and traded as high as $49.80. Enova International shares last traded at $48.75, with a volume of 217,980 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ENVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enova International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.
Enova International Stock Up 0.4 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average is $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 14.87. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.55.
Insider Transactions at Enova International
In other news, insider Kirk Chartier sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $787,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enova International
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 934.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 13,385 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 186,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 95,021 shares during the period. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 770,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,545,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Enova International
Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.
