Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 15,416 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,416 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.5% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Spotify Technology stock opened at $120.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.34 and a beta of 1.75. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $160.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.15). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.73.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

