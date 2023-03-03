Engineers Gate Manager LP Reduces Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 55.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,804 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 23,338 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in American Express by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 4.2% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,485 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens lowered shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $175.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.77. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $194.35. The firm has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

