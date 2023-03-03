Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases Shares of 11,995 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 12.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Snap-on by 1.1% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 37,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 38.1% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 15.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,536,000 after purchasing an additional 16,429 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $247.92. 13,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.30 and its 200 day moving average is $230.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $259.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,915,469.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,359,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,915,469.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,359,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total value of $708,651.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,553.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,988 shares of company stock valued at $6,238,801 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price target (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.25.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.