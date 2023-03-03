Engineers Gate Manager LP Increases Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 356.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 40,413 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Olin were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the third quarter worth about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OLN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Olin Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Olin stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.93. 129,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.28 and a 200-day moving average of $54.54. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $67.25.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Olin’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,760.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

