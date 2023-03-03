Engineers Gate Manager LP Cuts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,804 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 23,338 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in American Express by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 4.2% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,485 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $175.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $194.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

American Express Profile



American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

