EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 12.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in EnerSys by 35.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in EnerSys by 8.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in EnerSys by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,691,000 after purchasing an additional 101,062 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on EnerSys to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $91.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.75. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $94.32.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $920.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.96%.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

