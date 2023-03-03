Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Short Interest Up 130.7% in February

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, a growth of 130.7% from the January 31st total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Energy Transition Minerals Trading Up 12.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GDLNF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,311. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17. Energy Transition Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.06.
About Energy Transition Minerals
