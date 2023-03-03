Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Short Interest Up 130.7% in February

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, a growth of 130.7% from the January 31st total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Energy Transition Minerals Trading Up 12.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDLNF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,311. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17. Energy Transition Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.06.

Get Energy Transition Minerals alerts:

About Energy Transition Minerals

(Get Rating)

See Also

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral. Its projects include Iimaussaq Complex-Specialty Metals; Kvanefjeld-REEs, uranium, zinc; Sørensen; Zone 3; and Steenstrupfjeld. The company was founded on February 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transition Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transition Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.