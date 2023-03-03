Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
Enerflex Price Performance
EFXT remained flat at $6.87 during trading on Friday. 33,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,491. Enerflex has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $7.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerflex
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth about $45,824,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth about $5,535,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,215,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth about $1,306,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Enerflex Company Profile
Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA, Rest of the World, and Canada. The USA segment manufactures modular natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration, and electric power equipment.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enerflex (EFXT)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.